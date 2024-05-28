Everything you need to know about Brighouse 1940s weekend 2024 - from flypast to stalls and road closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first weekend of June sees the return of the popular Brighouse 1940s Weekend.

The event is organised by Visit Brighouse and BID team and this year is sponsored by Home Instead, which provides award winning home care to individuals and families

Here’s everything you need to know about the annual event which is taking place on June 1 and 2 in Brighouse town centre.

Which roads will be closed?

Brighouse 1940s Weekend 2023.

As in previous years, the town centre will be closed to all traffic, except emergency vehicles, between 7am and 6pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Commercial Street will be closed along with Bradford Road, King Street, Bethel Street including the car park, and Market Street.

Parking and public transport

The park and ride is back again with a limited number of spaces at Kirkdale House on Armytage Road with old style buses travelling to and from town.

It runs from 10am to 4pm all weekend and is a fundraiser for Brighouse Rotary Club. It costs £10 per car with a discount if you’re in 40s outfits.

The town centre drop off and pick up point will be on Lawson Road.

Organisers are also encouraging visitors to take the bus, walk or jump on the train to try and aid with the congestion into the town centre which will be extremely busy.

What’s on over the weekend

There will be nearly 100 stalls with a range of crafts, food and produce from present day as well as vintage and themed items from the 1940s.

There are six entertainment zones throughout the town centre with music, magic and more on offer during both of the days.

There will be funfair rides along Bradford Road and there will also be a best dressed competition for those attending the event in1940s outfits.

Weather and availability permitting, there will be a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Flypast.

Helen Holdsworth, project manager of the Brighouse BID, said: “Our 1940s Weekend is always a brilliant weekend in Brighouse and whether you want to join in the vintage fun, check out our brilliant live entertainment, browse the bargains at our pop-up street market or join in the fun at our town centre shops, cafes, restaurants, bars and businesses, there really is something for everyone."