Everything you need to know about Brighouse Christmas Market - from entertainment to time of Christmas lights switch on

The team at Brighouse BID are delighted to be welcoming back the Brighouse Christmas Markets this weekend and also Santa and the Christmas Tree switch on at Thornton Square.

“It’s great to be welcoming everyone back to our ever-popular Christmas Market,” said Helen Holdsworth, Project Manager at Brighouse BID.

“Based on the level of interest on our social media pages at Visit Brighouse – it’s going to be a great couple of days with over 70 stalls, a full entertainment schedule on both days and Santa Blake is coming back to see us too this year.

"The shops, restaurants and cafes will be open on both days to provide festive cheer – there’ll be so much to see in town and you can tick presents off your Christmas list and support your local town at the same time.”

On both days there will be more than 70 market stalls for visitors to browse as well as a jam-packed schedule of entertainment at Thornton Square.

Santa and Elsa will switch the Thornton Square Christmas Tree on at 4pm on Saturday (November 26).

Here’s the schedule on Saturday, November 26 from 10am:

There's plenty of entertainment set for the two days in Brighouse

11am - 3pm Santa Blake will be at his grotto at Overgate Charity Shop - Brighouse Furniture- £3 to visit.

11:30am The Rum and Cola Girls

12pm Pete Jones

12:30pm Natasha Harper professional singer and actress

1pm Harpers school

1:30pm The Rum and Cola Girls

2pm Pete Jones

2.30pm Babyballet Huddersfield Central & Brighouse

3pm Natasha Harper professional singer and actress

3.15 – Meet and Greet Elsa

4pm – Santa and Elsa switch the Thornton Square Christmas Tree on

Here’s the schedule on Sunday, November 27 from 11am:

11am - 3pm Santa Blake will be at his grotto at Overgate Charity Shop - Brighouse Furniture - £3 to visit.

From 11am onwards;

Handmade Parade

11:00 - 11:30 Reindeer performance

11:45 – 12:15 Horses performance

13:00 – 13:30 Reindeer performance

13:30 – 14:00 Horse performance

14:15 – 14:45 Reindeer performance

15:00 – 15:30 Horse performance