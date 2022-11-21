Everything you need to know about Brighouse Christmas Market - from entertainment to time of Christmas lights switch on
Brighouse is set to be filled with festive magic this weekend as the Christmas Market returns.
The team at Brighouse BID are delighted to be welcoming back the Brighouse Christmas Markets this weekend and also Santa and the Christmas Tree switch on at Thornton Square.
“It’s great to be welcoming everyone back to our ever-popular Christmas Market,” said Helen Holdsworth, Project Manager at Brighouse BID.
“Based on the level of interest on our social media pages at Visit Brighouse – it’s going to be a great couple of days with over 70 stalls, a full entertainment schedule on both days and Santa Blake is coming back to see us too this year.
"The shops, restaurants and cafes will be open on both days to provide festive cheer – there’ll be so much to see in town and you can tick presents off your Christmas list and support your local town at the same time.”
On both days there will be more than 70 market stalls for visitors to browse as well as a jam-packed schedule of entertainment at Thornton Square.
Santa and Elsa will switch the Thornton Square Christmas Tree on at 4pm on Saturday (November 26).
Here’s the schedule on Saturday, November 26 from 10am:
11am - 3pm Santa Blake will be at his grotto at Overgate Charity Shop - Brighouse Furniture- £3 to visit.
11:30am The Rum and Cola Girls
12pm Pete Jones
12:30pm Natasha Harper professional singer and actress
1pm Harpers school
1:30pm The Rum and Cola Girls
2pm Pete Jones
2.30pm Babyballet Huddersfield Central & Brighouse
3pm Natasha Harper professional singer and actress
3.15 – Meet and Greet Elsa
4pm – Santa and Elsa switch the Thornton Square Christmas Tree on
Here’s the schedule on Sunday, November 27 from 11am:
11am - 3pm Santa Blake will be at his grotto at Overgate Charity Shop - Brighouse Furniture - £3 to visit.
From 11am onwards;
Handmade Parade
11:00 - 11:30 Reindeer performance
11:45 – 12:15 Horses performance
13:00 – 13:30 Reindeer performance
13:30 – 14:00 Horse performance
14:15 – 14:45 Reindeer performance
15:00 – 15:30 Horse performance
Note that the timings for the entertainment over the two days are subject to change.