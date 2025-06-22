Everything you need to know about Brighouse Gala 2025 - from procession times to what's on the gala field

Brighouse Charity Gala is set to return next weekend.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, June 28 and see a procession pass through the town centre onto the gala field at Lane Head Recreational Ground.

The procession will leave at 12pm from Brighouse Central Methodist Church car park and see dressed floats, walking groups of all ages, fancy dress contestants, and majorettes make their way up to Lane Head Recreational Ground.

Clifton Rangers in the Brighouse Gala parade last year.

It will head along Commercial Street, down Lawson Road, around towards Tesco, up Bonegate Road to Garden Road to reach the gala field.

On the gala field there will be stalls, a dog show, circus workshops, fairground, donkey rides, model railway, food court, bar and performances in the arena.

A spokesperson for Brighouse Gala said: “We are so excited and have a wonderful procession and Gala planned for our whole community to enjoy.

“There are 49 stalls and vendors in attendance, full arena line up, fairground, dog show, model railway and much more!

“This is a free event for everyone to attend.

"Procession leaves from Brighouse Central Methodist Church car park at midday so please ensure to get your spot in town to watch the procession pass by.

“We look forward to welcoming you all there for another incredible Gala.”

The gala, which will take place from 12pm to 4pm on June 28, raises funds for local charities and community organisations and which is run by a volunteer committee.

For more information on this year’s Brighouse Gala visit brighousecharitygala.org.uk