Everything you need to know about Calderdale Pride at The Piece Hall - Liberty X and Divina De Campo to perform

The free event is set to take place on Saturday September 3 at The Piece Hall in Halifax from noon to 8pm.

Hosted by Dame Shirley Bazzey, there will be eight hours of entertainment including 2000s hit band Liberty X and Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo.

A spokesperson said: "We cannot wait to see you all come together once again and turn this iconic venue Rainbow!

"As always this will be a free event and inclusive for all of our community."

The last Calderdale Pride event took place in 2019.

See below for the day’s line-up of entertainment:

Noon – Mr. Rainbow

12.10pm – Dame Shirley Bazzey (Host)

12.15pm – Rachel Fuller as Shania Twain

12.50pm – Davina Regina

1.30pm – Nathan Anthony

2pm – Callum Butterworth

2.30pm – Rachel Fuller as Dua Lipa

3.15pm – Bex Wysling

3.45pm – Ellie Etoile’s Burlesque

4pm – Jess Gardham

4.45pm – Dame Shirley Bazzey

5pm – Marigold Addams as Cher

5.30pm – Ellie Etoile’s Burlesque

6pm – Liberty X

6.45pm – Divina De Campo

7.45pm – Pride Team Finale