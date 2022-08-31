News you can trust since 1853
Everything you need to know about Calderdale Pride at The Piece Hall - Liberty X and Divina De Campo to perform

There will be eight hours of top notch entertainment in Halifax town centre this weekend as the rainbow flags fly for Calderdale Pride.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 6:00 am

The free event is set to take place on Saturday September 3 at The Piece Hall in Halifax from noon to 8pm.

Hosted by Dame Shirley Bazzey, there will be eight hours of entertainment including 2000s hit band Liberty X and Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo.

A spokesperson said: "We cannot wait to see you all come together once again and turn this iconic venue Rainbow!

"As always this will be a free event and inclusive for all of our community."

    The last Calderdale Pride event took place in 2019.

    See below for the day’s line-up of entertainment:

    Noon – Mr. Rainbow

    12.10pm – Dame Shirley Bazzey (Host)

    12.15pm – Rachel Fuller as Shania Twain

    12.50pm – Davina Regina

    1.30pm – Nathan Anthony

    2pm – Callum Butterworth

    2.30pm – Rachel Fuller as Dua Lipa

    3.15pm – Bex Wysling

    3.45pm – Ellie Etoile’s Burlesque

    4pm – Jess Gardham

    4.45pm – Dame Shirley Bazzey

    5pm – Marigold Addams as Cher

    5.30pm – Ellie Etoile’s Burlesque

    6pm – Liberty X

    6.45pm – Divina De Campo

    7.45pm – Pride Team Finale

    For more information visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk/event/calderdale-pride

