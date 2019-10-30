Everything you need to know about Halifax International Market

From tomorrow (Thursday) until Sunday (November 3) Halifax town centre will be filled with a selection of global traders selling treats from all over the world for Halifax International Market.

Corn Market, Russell Street, Southgate will welcome a variety of stalls and invite shoppers to sample tasty treats and browse unique crafts during the four day event.

These are some of the tasty treats that will be available at the market: Greek delicacy including Gyros, Souvlaki, and Greek pies, a Traditional German Schwenkgrill selling Bratwurst and Currywurst, mouth-watering French crepes and Galettes, Catalan cuisine Tapas and Paella; Pofitjes, the famous Dutch mini pancakes and even Ostrich and Kangaroo burgers.

Fresh foods on sale will also olives, baklava, dried fruit and nuts. There will also be a French Patisserie offering something sweet as well as a Continental Street Bar.

As well as the food stalls there will craft and gift stalls including some jewellery made from recycled silver cutlery; South American jewellery and knitwear, handmade amber, crystal and gemstone jewellery.

There will also be the Dutch Market Garden where you can wander through a huge collection of shrubs, bulbs, beautiful plants and trees with some great garden ornaments.

The market will be open in Halifax from 9am to 6pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

For more information visit www.visitcalderdale.com.

