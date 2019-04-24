Everything you need to know about Halifax International Market

From tomorrow (Thursday) until Sunday (April 28) Halifax town centre will be filled with a selection of global traders selling treats from all over the world for Halifax International Market.

Corn Market, Russell Street, Southgate will welcome a variety of stalls and invite shoppers to sample tasty treats and browse unique crafts during the four day event.

Some of the returning favourites include Greek Taste who will be offering the famous and authentic flavours of Greece including Souvlaki and Gyros, Island Spice Grill offering their authentic Jamaican food, whilst Minot will be cooking fresh French Crepes and Galettes with a range of tasty toppings such as fruit, chocolate and other sweet and savoury goodies.

Other delicious flavours to arrive in Halifax will include Asian Twist Chicken Skewers, Spicy Ramen Noodles, Korean and Chinese BBQ Chicken and for those wanting to take the flavours of the World home with them there will be a great selection of fresh foods including cheeses, olives, salami, breads and cakes.

There will also be local traders including Little Red Pizza Shop selling wood fired pizza, all individually made and the family run business, and The Crusty Pie Company with their homemade Pies and chutneys.

It’s not all about food though as Market Place will be bringing a fantastic range of crafts and gifts from a number of countries such as jewellery, Crafts of ASIRI, coasters, mugs, keyrings and magnets.

Taking advantage of the lighter nights, keen gardeners can liven up their outside space with some unique garden ornaments or create the perfect place to relax with some beautiful garden furniture.

The market will be open in Halifax from 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

The International Market will also return later this year from October 31 to November 3.