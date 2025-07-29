Everything you need to know about Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend 2025

Last minute preparations have nearly been completed for this year’s Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend.

The annual event will take place on August 2 and 3 at Calder Holmes Park.

Apart from during the pandemic, a car rally has been held there in August every year since 1983, with the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge running it since 2006.

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend is set to return on August 2 and 3, 2025

Rotary Organiser David Clegg said: “The event has been the main funding source for our Club, and we have raised nearly £600,000 since 2007, which has been awarded back to local charities, schools, clubs and societies, as well as national and international charity appeals.

“Pre-booking of vehicles via the website ends at 9pm on August 1 but late entries on the day are however very welcome, as long as vehicles arrive on the field by 11.30am.

"With a wide variety of entrants from across the North of England and the Midlands, the event proves to be one of the north’s premier attractions for classic, vintage and veteran vehicles.”

There will be different vehicles on display over the two days.

David added: “On the Saturday it’s classic cars and motorcycles registered from 1978, replica or kit cars and military vehicles and tractors.

"On the Sunday it’s mainly veteran or vintage day, with classes for anything registered before 1979. Many people visit us on both days because of the variety on offer.

"Add to all that, the live musical entertainment, full food and drinks court and all the different stalls that circle the field, including a return this year for some Steampunk stalls.

"They are there in conjunction with the Steampunk Weekend that’s also being held in Hebden Bridge over the same weekend, making it a truly wonderful event with something for everybody.”

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend takes place on August 2 and 3 between 10am and 5pm each day.

For more information visit www.hebdenbridge-vintageweekend.org.uk