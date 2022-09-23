On Sunday, September 25 the parade will return to the town centre with crowds of people expected to enjoy music, people, giant puppets, stilt-walkers and joyful celebration.

The parade will set off from the Handmade Parade workshop on Victoria Road and head down Valley Road, through St George’s Square and Bridge Gate to finish in Calder Holmes Park, where there will be a picnic in the park with food stalls from local vendors.

Following the parade the entertainment will continue with live drumming from Handmade Samba and Drum Machine at 1pm, roaming performances from Ski Band from 2pm and drum Machine drumming workshops from 3.15pm.

Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade 2019

Parking is very limited so visitors are advised to consider arriving by bus or train if possible.

A spokesperson from Handmade Productions said: “We’re delighted to be back with this joyous parade after the tough times of the pandemic. We’ve been busy in the community in many other ways but this is the event that defines us.

"Please help us make it the best experience we can for Hebden Bridge with your donations, participation and attendance. We’re going to be as creative as we can and we can add extra elements, people, music and sparkle if we raise more funds.”