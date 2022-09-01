Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Norland Scarecrow Festival has been held since 2000 and raises money for the village and local charities. Home and business owners create scarecrows to match a different theme each year, creating a trail of around 80 scarecrows. As well as ingenious, witty and beautifully made scarecrows, there’s music, food, ice creams and lots more for you to enjoy.

When does it take place?

This year’s Norland Scarecrow Festival takes place from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4.

Norland Scarecrow Festival back in 2017.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is this year’s theme?

The theme for 2022 is ‘Children’s favourites’ so expect to be taken back in time with some childhood favourites.

Where to park

For parking there is a free car park on the playing fields in the centre of Norland. Visitors are asked to please not park on the roads in the village or leading into it, as this causes congestion and interferes with resident parking.

Other things to note

The scarecrows are located at a number of places across Norland. Viewing the scarecrow is best done on foot or by bike using the Trail Sheet, which can be bought at the Scarecrow Tent or in Church for £2.

There are many places to pick up food and drink, the Scarecrow Cafe in school and Norland WMC, plus the ice cream van in the centre of the village. There are also numerous pubs and some local residents also supply refreshments.