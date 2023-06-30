Exercise guru Joe Wicks is coming to Halifax for sunset workout at The Piece Hall
The Body Coach who kept the nation active through lockdown will host a sunset workout event at The Piece Hall on August 13.
Earlier this month, Joe asked people to suggest locations for a mass fitness session and many suggested the beautiful historic Halifax venue.
He was wowed by The Piece Hall, posting on social media: “What an incredible place.”
In fact, Joe was so taken with the former cloth hall, he has arranged his next live event there.
Tickets went on sale as the event was announced last night (Thursday) and sold out within two hours.
Joe has posted: “Thank you so much to everyone that bought a ticket. I can't wait to see you all.”
Meantime, Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with Ministry of Sound Classical.
Embrace will perform tomorrow night followed by Hozier on Sunday and the first of two George Ezra shows on Monday.