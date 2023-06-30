News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Exercise guru Joe Wicks is coming to Halifax for sunset workout at The Piece Hall

Joe Wicks is coming to Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST

The Body Coach who kept the nation active through lockdown will host a sunset workout event at The Piece Hall on August 13.

Earlier this month, Joe asked people to suggest locations for a mass fitness session and many suggested the beautiful historic Halifax venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was wowed by The Piece Hall, posting on social media: “What an incredible place.”

Joe Wicks is coming to HalifaxJoe Wicks is coming to Halifax
Joe Wicks is coming to Halifax
Most Popular

    In fact, Joe was so taken with the former cloth hall, he has arranged his next live event there.

    Tickets went on sale as the event was announced last night (Thursday) and sold out within two hours.

    Joe has posted: “Thank you so much to everyone that bought a ticket. I can't wait to see you all.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Meantime, Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with Ministry of Sound Classical.

    Embrace will perform tomorrow night followed by Hozier on Sunday and the first of two George Ezra shows on Monday.

    Read More
    Read more: 'What an incredible place': Body coach Joe Wicks praises The Piece Ha...
    Related topics:Joe WicksCoachHalifaxTickets