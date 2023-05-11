News you can trust since 1853
Exhibition of artwork taking a look at Hebden Bridge goes on display next month

An exhibition of artwork based on life in Hebden Bridge will be shown next month.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Hebden Bridge and the Upper Calder Valley has been a constant subject for artist Don Myers.

He has often taken a ‘sideways’ look at his local town with his ‘Hebden Homages’ paintings – homages to famous artists, set in Hebden Bridge, and his surreal ‘Beyond the Bridge’ drawings.

In this latest suite of 12 watercolour and gouache paintings, he has returned to imagery, themes and elements from previous paintings and has reimagined them in new settings and contexts, allowing greater personal reflection and echoing his recurring visual preoccupations: the landscape and townscape of the Upper Calder Valley, its atmosphere, its history and its people.

Exhibition of artwork taking a look at Hebden Bridge goes on display next monthExhibition of artwork taking a look at Hebden Bridge goes on display next month
    Catch this short exhibition on Friday, June 2 from 7pm to 9pm and then Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 11am to 5pm at Northlight Art Studio’s Artspace Gallery, Hangingroyd Road, Hebden Bridge.

    All the paintings can be viewed at www.donaldcmyers.co.uk

