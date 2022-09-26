Fabulous colourful pictures show crowds enjoying the return of Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade
Crowds of people gathered in Hebden Bridge for the colourful and joyful return of the Handmade Parade.
The town centre was filled with music, people, giant puppets, stilt-walkers and joyful celebration.
Organisers shared: “Well, that was a bit emotional. What a day! So great to see so many people gathered to celebrate together. Amazing audience and participants - we loved every minute. THANK YOU!”
Here are some fantastic pictures from this year’s event – can you spot anyone you know?
