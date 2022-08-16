In this adaptation of an old classic, the children Hansel & Gretel find themselves left in the woods by their father, on the command of their new stepmother. Lost and unsure, the children meet some interesting characters in the woods, and chance upon a house made of sweets with a nice lady living there – but this isn’t an ordinary lady, this is a witch, and she’s hungry. The children had better watch out, or they might end up inside her oven.