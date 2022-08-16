Fairytale classic Hansel and Gretel is set to come to Square Chapel
In this adaptation of an old classic, the children Hansel & Gretel find themselves left in the woods by their father, on the command of their new stepmother. Lost and unsure, the children meet some interesting characters in the woods, and chance upon a house made of sweets with a nice lady living there – but this isn’t an ordinary lady, this is a witch, and she’s hungry. The children had better watch out, or they might end up inside her oven.
The show is suitable for children of all ages, three plus is recommended. The characters will interact with the audience, and it will feature lots of excitement, adventure as well as some sword fighting.
The Initiate Theatre team have years of experience performing professional theatre, bringing stories for children to life and work regularly with schools and children of all ages.
