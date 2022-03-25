Family-friendly rave in Todmorden this Mother's Day

The Playhouse Project will be back at the Golden Lion with Disco Mums, hosted by MC Kwasi, this Sunday between 2pm and 4pm.

As well as disco, house and techno tunes, there will be arts and crafts, giant balloons, snow and bubble machines, face painting, a glitter stall, colouring, cakes, inflatables, glow sticks, ad sensory play.

MC Kwasi, aka the Smile Factory, is Mr Scruff's right wing man and has been featured on tracks with the likes of Suns Of Arqa, The Messengers, Mark Rae, DJ Vadim and Beatphreak.

The family-friendly rave takes place at the Golden Lion in Todmorden

Disco Mums are an all-female Manchester-based DJ collective of seasoned clubbers and now proud parents who are still out, still on it and still playing records.

The Playhouse Project is a family-friendly rave experience organised by a crew of seasoned clubbers and DJs from Manchester who are now parents.