Family fun day in Halifax this Sunday

Ryburn United FC will host a family fun day on Sunday with lots of fun inflatables and stalls along with a DJ, barbecue and bar.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:23 am

Inflatables and rides include human hungry hippos, a bouncy castle and a bucking bronco as well as a nine-hole crazy golf course.

The fair will have stalls including face painting, glitter tattoos, body shop at home and sweet and cake stalls.

The day has been organised by The Tuesday 2 O’clock Club based in Ripponden, which was established five years ago to help tackle isolation and loneliness and provides social activities for the community.

    They meet on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Ripponden Club.

    The day has been made possible by a grant from The Co-op Local Good Causes fund, which has allowed the group to subsidise the whole event and offer free entry.

    The fun day starts at 12 noon and will run until early evening.

