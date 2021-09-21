Family fun had by all at The Great Get together

The Great Get together at Crow Wood Park. Picture: Submit

Moved from it's usual spot in July, The Great Get Together at Crow Wood Park provided a family day of fun which included; music, live events, entertainment, games and sports tasters, along with a wide array of stalls, food and refreshments.

Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Chris Pillai, opened the event and also judged the cake competition and Halifax MP Holly Lynch carried out the raffle draw.

The event, which is organised by several local groups, was established in 2017 to sustain the #more in common ethos of the late MP, Jo Cox, proved to be hugely successful with countless numbers of people attending throughout the day.

Organisers hope the event will return to its usual date, Sunday, July 3, in 2022.

