Family things to do in West Yorkshire: Everything you need to know about the funfair in Halifax this weekend including where to park if you are visiting Eureka
Stewart Robinson and Son’s Funfair will be offering a host of fun in the car park at children’s museum Eureka! from Friday, March 21 until Sunday, March 23.
Organisers are promising various different rides and attractions as well as the chance, on Saturday afternoon, to meet a robot character.
The fair will be open from 6pm until 9pm on Friday, 1pm until 9pm on Saturday and 1pm until 6pm on Sunday.
Admission is is £1 for adults and children except for children who are under one metre tall and pensioners who can enter for free.
Admission includes two 50p vouchers to be used inside the fun fair.
Eureka! has issued this parking update to people visiting the museum: “Fairground set-up will start Wednesday, March 19, reducing the capacity in our main Eureka! car park.
"Additional parking can be found in our overflow car parks (to the rear of the museum building) during this time.
"The car park will return to normal on Monday, March 24.”