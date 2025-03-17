Rides for all ages and a robot are coming to Halifax this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart Robinson and Son’s Funfair will be offering a host of fun in the car park at children’s museum Eureka! from Friday, March 21 until Sunday, March 23.

Organisers are promising various different rides and attractions as well as the chance, on Saturday afternoon, to meet a robot character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fair will be open from 6pm until 9pm on Friday, 1pm until 9pm on Saturday and 1pm until 6pm on Sunday.

Stewart Robinson's funfair in Halifax

Admission is is £1 for adults and children except for children who are under one metre tall and pensioners who can enter for free.

Admission includes two 50p vouchers to be used inside the fun fair.

Eureka! has issued this parking update to people visiting the museum: “Fairground set-up will start Wednesday, March 19, reducing the capacity in our main Eureka! car park.

"Additional parking can be found in our overflow car parks (to the rear of the museum building) during this time.

"The car park will return to normal on Monday, March 24.”