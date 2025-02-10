February half-term: Things to do in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden during the school holidays

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Looking for things to do in Calderdale during February half-term?

Here are some of the activities that are taking place in the borough.

Here are 9 of the best things to do with kids in Halifax according to TripAdvisor

From February 15 to 23 families can experience The Acousatron. Eureka says: "Our friends at Noisy Toys will be taking up residence in the Eureka! theatre throughout February half term week with The Acousatron – a complex, ever-changing soundspace that you can control."

1. Eureka! The National Children's Museum

From February 15 to 19, 11am to 3pm daily, there will be a tractor trail at The Piece Hall. The venue shared: "Join us for this exciting adventure where young explorers will become farm helpers on a mission to track down all the escaped animals hidden in the shop windows around The Piece Hall. Finish your adventure at the Learning Studio where you can create your own special prize and join in with fun farm-themed crafts."

2. The Piece Hall

There are a number of events taking place at Calderdale libraries during February half term. These include Lego based activities and sketching fun with Guy the Illustrator. For more information visit www.facebook.com/calderdalelibraries

3. Calderdale Libraries

A part of Culturedale there will be an event on Sunday, February 16 from 11am to 3.30pm at the Former Postal Depot, Todmorden Hall, Rise Lane, Todmorden. "Come and make light of bringing the light – with storytelling, performance, art and craft activities … and more. No need to book– turn up and stay for as long, or as short, as you’d like (just like folklore!)"

4. Family CreativeDay

