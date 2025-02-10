February half-term: Things to do in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden during the school holidays

2 . The Piece Hall

From February 15 to 19, 11am to 3pm daily, there will be a tractor trail at The Piece Hall. The venue shared: "Join us for this exciting adventure where young explorers will become farm helpers on a mission to track down all the escaped animals hidden in the shop windows around The Piece Hall. Finish your adventure at the Learning Studio where you can create your own special prize and join in with fun farm-themed crafts." Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald