News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Festival celebrating new and upcoming punk grunge and rock bands is coming to Sowerby Bridge

A celebration of new and upcoming punk grunge and rock bands, across two venues in Sowerby Bridge.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Noise in the Valley is a free entry festival taking place on Saturday, November 25 at The Puzzle Hall and The Blind Pig in Sowerby Bridge and curated by headliners The Tall Trees.

The line-up of seven upcoming punk, rock and grunge bands has been split across two venues with no overlaps, with DJs throughout the day and until late at The Blind Pig.

Read More
Read more: 24 pictures showing life in Halifax and Calderdale in the 1980s
The Tall TreesThe Tall Trees
The Tall Trees
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The line-up features Goo, Elastic Waste, Tropical Death Boy Paradise, Scouge, Mr Shiraz, The Bricks and The Tall Trees.

    The festival is being organised by Julie Hall, proprietor of The Blind Pig and The Turks Head, Andy Abbott, local artist, writer musician and arts organiser and Ben Warrington, Aaron McLaughlin and John Simmons Powell who make up the band The Tall Trees,The event aims to bring the music scene in Calderdale closer together with cross-venue collaboration allowing for bigger and better events.

    Julie and Andy said: 'We're really excited by this opportunity to be collaborating across the two venues. Calderdale's got a lot going on at the moment in terms of grassroots music and we're strong believers that working together and presenting a united front will help people from further afield find out what's going off here in Sowerby Bridge and beyond!'

    The Tall Trees are a fuzz rock three piece from Halifax, initially forming in 2014 and reforming in 2020. They released their debut album ‘Takes One To Know One in 2022.

    Related topics:Sowerby BridgeCalderdale