Festival celebrating new and upcoming punk grunge and rock bands is coming to Sowerby Bridge

A celebration of new and upcoming punk grunge and rock bands, across two venues in Sowerby Bridge.

Noise in the Valley is a free entry festival taking place on Saturday, November 25 at The Puzzle Hall and The Blind Pig in Sowerby Bridge and curated by headliners The Tall Trees.

The line-up of seven upcoming punk, rock and grunge bands has been split across two venues with no overlaps, with DJs throughout the day and until late at The Blind Pig.

The Tall Trees

The line-up features Goo, Elastic Waste, Tropical Death Boy Paradise, Scouge, Mr Shiraz, The Bricks and The Tall Trees.

The festival is being organised by Julie Hall, proprietor of The Blind Pig and The Turks Head, Andy Abbott, local artist, writer musician and arts organiser and Ben Warrington, Aaron McLaughlin and John Simmons Powell who make up the band The Tall Trees,The event aims to bring the music scene in Calderdale closer together with cross-venue collaboration allowing for bigger and better events.

Julie and Andy said: 'We're really excited by this opportunity to be collaborating across the two venues. Calderdale's got a lot going on at the moment in terms of grassroots music and we're strong believers that working together and presenting a united front will help people from further afield find out what's going off here in Sowerby Bridge and beyond!'