Festive events: Here are when and which Halifax streets Halifax Round Table is bringing Santa and his sleigh to this Christmas

Santa Clause is coming to town – starting next week.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Halifax Round Table will once again be bringing Father Christmas and his sleigh to tour the streets of Halifax from Monday, December 12.

But the organisation is desperately in need of more members, and have warned this could the last Santa’s sleigh tour in Halifax if more people do not join.

Nationally, Round Table clubs raise over £4m a year for communities and good causes.

Halifax Round Table are bringing Santa round the streets of Halifax again next week
    They organise everything from beer festivals and firework events to Santa sleighs, and take part in climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and 10k fun runs.

    Any men aged under 45 can join.

    To find out more about joining the Halifax branch, email [email protected] or search for Halifax Round Table on Facebook.

    This year’s Santa’s sleigh will be at Fountainhead Village on Monday, December 12 from 6pm until 8.15pm.

    He will visit:

    Ovenden Wood Road

    Fountainhead Road

    Golding Hop Close

    Admiral Way

    Pilgrim View

    Maltings Road

    Signal View

    On Tuesday, December 13, he will go to Coronation Road, off Huddersfield Road, and Well Head from 6pm until 8.15pm.

    He will visit:

    Coronation Road

    Abbey Walk

    Abbey Walk South

    Kliffen Place

    Cheltnham Place

    Mansion Lane

    Well head Lane

    Heath Lea

    Wellgarth

    Central Park

    Wednesday, December 14 will see him in Skircoat Green and Green Park areas, starting from The Murgatroyd Arms at 6pm and touring the streets until 8.30pm.

    He will visit:

    Skircoat Green Road

    St Annes Road

    St Bevans Road

    St Ives Road

    St Albans Road

    St Albans Avenue

    Godfrey Road

    Green Park Gate

    Green Park Road

    Green Park Avenue

    Green Park Street

    Dudwell Lane

    And on Thursday, December 15, Santa and his sleigh will be in the Copley and Calder View areas between 6pm and 8.30pm.

    He will visit:

    Copley Drive

    Copley Lane

    St Stephens Street

    Dean Court

    Lybrook Park

    Mill Street

    Calder Terrace

    Beck Road

    Barge Avenue

    Hebble Avenue

