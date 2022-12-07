Festive events: Here are when and which Halifax streets Halifax Round Table is bringing Santa and his sleigh to this Christmas
Santa Clause is coming to town – starting next week.
Halifax Round Table will once again be bringing Father Christmas and his sleigh to tour the streets of Halifax from Monday, December 12.
But the organisation is desperately in need of more members, and have warned this could the last Santa’s sleigh tour in Halifax if more people do not join.
Nationally, Round Table clubs raise over £4m a year for communities and good causes.
They organise everything from beer festivals and firework events to Santa sleighs, and take part in climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and 10k fun runs.
Any men aged under 45 can join.
To find out more about joining the Halifax branch, email [email protected] or search for Halifax Round Table on Facebook.
This year’s Santa’s sleigh will be at Fountainhead Village on Monday, December 12 from 6pm until 8.15pm.
He will visit:
Ovenden Wood Road
Fountainhead Road
Golding Hop Close
Admiral Way
Pilgrim View
Maltings Road
Signal View
On Tuesday, December 13, he will go to Coronation Road, off Huddersfield Road, and Well Head from 6pm until 8.15pm.
He will visit:
Coronation Road
Abbey Walk
Abbey Walk South
Kliffen Place
Cheltnham Place
Mansion Lane
Well head Lane
Heath Lea
Wellgarth
Central Park
Wednesday, December 14 will see him in Skircoat Green and Green Park areas, starting from The Murgatroyd Arms at 6pm and touring the streets until 8.30pm.
He will visit:
Skircoat Green Road
St Annes Road
St Bevans Road
St Ives Road
St Albans Road
St Albans Avenue
Godfrey Road
Green Park Gate
Green Park Road
Green Park Avenue
Green Park Street
Dudwell Lane
And on Thursday, December 15, Santa and his sleigh will be in the Copley and Calder View areas between 6pm and 8.30pm.
He will visit:
Copley Drive
Copley Lane
St Stephens Street
Dean Court
Lybrook Park
Mill Street
Calder Terrace
Beck Road
Barge Avenue
Hebble Avenue