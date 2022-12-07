Halifax Round Table will once again be bringing Father Christmas and his sleigh to tour the streets of Halifax from Monday, December 12.

But the organisation is desperately in need of more members, and have warned this could the last Santa’s sleigh tour in Halifax if more people do not join.

Nationally, Round Table clubs raise over £4m a year for communities and good causes.

Halifax Round Table are bringing Santa round the streets of Halifax again next week

They organise everything from beer festivals and firework events to Santa sleighs, and take part in climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and 10k fun runs.

Any men aged under 45 can join.

To find out more about joining the Halifax branch, email [email protected] or search for Halifax Round Table on Facebook.

This year’s Santa’s sleigh will be at Fountainhead Village on Monday, December 12 from 6pm until 8.15pm.

He will visit:

Ovenden Wood Road

Fountainhead Road

Golding Hop Close

Admiral Way

Pilgrim View

Maltings Road

Signal View

On Tuesday, December 13, he will go to Coronation Road, off Huddersfield Road, and Well Head from 6pm until 8.15pm.

He will visit:

Coronation Road

Abbey Walk

Abbey Walk South

Kliffen Place

Cheltnham Place

Mansion Lane

Well head Lane

Heath Lea

Wellgarth

Central Park

Wednesday, December 14 will see him in Skircoat Green and Green Park areas, starting from The Murgatroyd Arms at 6pm and touring the streets until 8.30pm.

He will visit:

Skircoat Green Road

St Annes Road

St Bevans Road

St Ives Road

St Albans Road

St Albans Avenue

Godfrey Road

Green Park Gate

Green Park Road

Green Park Avenue

Green Park Street

Dudwell Lane

And on Thursday, December 15, Santa and his sleigh will be in the Copley and Calder View areas between 6pm and 8.30pm.

He will visit:

Copley Drive

Copley Lane

St Stephens Street

Dean Court

Lybrook Park

Mill Street

Calder Terrace

Beck Road

Barge Avenue

Hebble Avenue