The historic Town Hall will be open to all between 10am and 3pm, for a fun festive event which will also help to raise money for the Mayor’s charities, which this year are Andy’s Man Club and Elland Silver Band.

Visitors will be able to enjoy beautiful stalls selling unusual gifts, delicious food, musical entertainment and a tombola. There will also be the chance to visit Santa in his grotto.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Cllr Angie Gallagher, said:

“This Christmas, I wanted to open up the beautiful Town Hall building for a wonderfully festive event for local people, and at the same time raise money for the two charities I’ve chosen to support during my time as Mayor.

“Both Andy’s Man Club and Elland Silver Band are charities which are really important to me. I hope people come along, enjoy themselves and support the fundraising activities.

“Anyone can drop-in between 10am and 3pm and I’m looking forward to welcoming people. There’ll be lots to enjoy, with food, drink and market stalls, as well as a very special visit from Santa.”

The event is free to attend, with lots of opportunities to donate to the two charities:

Andy’s Man Club was established in 2016 by Luke Ambler and his mother-in-law, after his brother-in-law Andy took his own life. There are now over 100 free support groups nationwide, running every Monday where men can open up and talk about issues and problems they have faced or may be facing, or just listen if they prefer. The movement is continuing to grow week-by-week with the firm belief in the power of talking and that #ItsOkayToTalk.

Elland Silver Band is one of Calderdale's finest brass bands, serving the community for over 150 years. It is one of the largest bands in the country, made up of five assembles and over 100 playing members. The money raised will support the band and help them find a suitable place to rehearse.