Film is coming back to Square Chapel Arts Centre this Spring

The much-loved arts centre has teamed up with film experts Bill Lawrence from Reel Solutions (Calderdale, Yorkshire) and Jonny Tull from Tull Stories (North East).

Associate film programmers Bill and Jonny will oversee the programming and booking of the film offer for the venue in conjunction with its Artistic Director Jonny Davenport. The programme will be announced around Friday 1 April, with tickets on sale soon after and commence with screenings from Friday 22 April, giving audiences the chance to plan what they want to come and see.

After that, the programme will be announced and live on a rolling month-by-month basis via the Square Chapel website and newsletters.

Bill Lawrence of Reel Solutions

Jonny Tull is a cinema and arts consultant who works across film distribution and exhibition.

Following a successful career in programming and marketing for independent cinemas and the arts, Jonny now works with filmmakers, cinemas, festivals and distributors to help bring their projects to the world under the banner of Tull Stories.

In 2020 Jonny was the recipient of a prestigious John Brabourne Award from the Film & TV Charity, and alongside his work in exhibition and distribution he is an Advisor on the British Film Institute’s Film Audience Network’s Advice scheme, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Queen’s Hall in Hexham, Northumberland, and teaches on the Film Studies MA at Newcastle University.

Jonny is familiar with the Square Chapel film programme and audiences as he worked closely with the previous team and was a great help in shaping the offer.

Jonny Tull of Tull Stories - Film Programmer

Bill Lawrence was Head of Film at the National Museum of Photography, Film & Television (later the National Science and Media Museum), Bradford. He set up three of the city’s film festivals – Bradford International Film Festival, Bite the Mango Film Festival and Bradford Animation Festival. Bill was part of the team who set up the prestigious partnership board of Bradford: City of Film and was involved in achieving the UNESCO designation in 2009. Subsequently he became Creative Director at Showroom Cinema, Sheffield, one of the UK’s leading independent cinemas. Bill is the founder of Reel Solutions and was part of the research team who helped set up the original film offer for Square Chapel Arts Centre.