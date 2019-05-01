First ever Ripponden Food and Drink Festival to have something for everyone

On May Day (May 6) there will be a whole host of tasty treats on offer at the first ever Ripponden Food and Drink Festival.

The festival will be launched by the team that also organises the annual Christmas market and located in The Old Bridge Inn car park opposite St Bartholmew’s Church.

The event will run alongside the Church’s May Day Fair and will open at 11am until 4pm.

A full range of flavours to tempt the tastebuds will be on offer with a chance to explore many international cuisines as well as some well-loved foodie favourites.

From savoury to sweet, spicy to soothing, there will be food treats for everyone from the youngest to the older connoisseur.

Stalls attending include curries from India, Pakistan and West Africa; Thai and Malaysian food; wood-fired pizzas and venison burgers; homemade pies, freshly-baked bread, deli boards and fish finger butties – and many vegan and vegetarian alternatives too.

A Ripponden firm favourite, award-winning Yorkshire Dama Cheese will also be there.

For those with a sweet tooth stalls selling homemade tarts and cakes, bubble waffles, hand-iced biscuits and locally made chocolates will satisfy their cravings.

There will also be stalls to quench your thirst from beer and gin, to tea and coffee and drinks for children as well.

Throughout the Festival live performances will be on-going in our ‘Buskers’ Corner’. Lots of local talent has signed up to entertain the crowds including the already well-known Archie Whitworth and Oolagh from the band ‘Caline’.

Halifax singer and ‘The Voice’ semi-finalist, Callum Butterworth, will also be performing.

All proceeds from the Festival will be donated to the Forget-me-Not Hospice.

St Bart’s will also be entering into the foodie spirit serving Pimms to the adults whilst ensuring that children don’t miss out on the experience with hot dogs, crisps, sweets, ice-cream and children’s drinks.

There will also be lots of stalls to entertain and browse in the Church grounds.

The family fun will continue late into the afternoon with the Church’s annual Duck Race when over 700 plastic ducks will be released along the River Ryburn.

Ducks are currently on sale around the village and in The Old Bridge Inn.

