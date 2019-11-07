Five of the best things to do in Calderdale this week

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are five of the best things to do across the borough:

1. Ian Macdonald: Resemblances: The Crossley Gallery, Dean Clough, Halifax, until January 19 2020 - www.acdc-arts-deanclough.org.uk

A new, major retrospective of an iconic northern photographer is currently being displayed at Dean Clough in Halifax. In the catalogue for this new, touring retrospective of Ian Macdonald (born Middlesbrough 1946), the Magnum photographer Martin Parr describes Ian as “the quiet man of British documentary photography. Working mainly in medium-format film (as distinct from digital photography) Ian is renowned for the poetic quality of his work; something that derives from an artist training (his early drawings feature in the show) and from his exceptional strength as a portrait photographer. ‘Resemblances’ has been initiated by The Arts Charity at Dean Clough and is part-funded by the Arts Council of England. It will run until January 19 2020.

2. Todmorden Book Festival: Various locations in Todmorden, until November 9 - www.todmordenbookfestival.co.uk

There are still a number of events left to take place during this year’s Todmorden Book Festival. These include a talk from Steph Booth as she discusses her memoir Married to Alzheimer’s: A Life Less Ordinary with Tony Booth, with Gill Arnold on November 7 at 2pm at Central Methodist Church and also an event with Sally Wainwright who will discuss her 30-year writing career with Michelle Hodgson, director of Huddersfield Literature Festival.

The festival aims to provide a vibrant programme of reading, writing and book-related events that celebrate the written word and stimulate, inspire and challenge audiences.

3. Winter Fair & Luddenden Valley Lights Switch On: Luddenden Foot Community Centre, November 9, 3pm-5.30pm - www.luddendenfoot.org

The annual Winter Fair and Luddenden Valley Lights Switch On is set to take place on November 9 from 3pm to 5.30pm. From 3pm there will be festive stalls and refreshments in Luddenden Foot Community Centre. Local dance group JADPA will perform at 4pm and at 5pm there will be the Lights Switch On by the Luddenden Mayor.

4. The Fire of Olympus: Todmorden Hippodrome, November 9, 7.30pm - www.todhip.org

“The Fire Of Olympus; or, On Sticking It To The Man” is a brand-new opera by the innovative Yorkshire-based mavericks Radius Opera which will be showing at Todmorden Hippodrome on November 9. A spectacular show, it tells the story of Prometheus and Pandora, and features virtuoso singers together with the digitally combined voices of over 1000 volunteers drawn from choirs across the North of England.

5. Follow the Fleece: St Mary’s Church, Cottonstones, Sowerby Bridge, November 9, 7.30pm - 01422 822569

Follow the Fleece tells the story of the wool trade in West Yorkshire from the time of the Norman Conquest to the present day. It’s a story of high finance, industrial espionage, revolution, transformation, triumph and disaster told by a cast of 20 including professional musicians and accomplished narrators. For further information contact Pete and Sue Coe on 01422 822569, or email pete@petecoe.co.uk.