Norland Scarecrow Festival – September 2 to 4 at locations across Norland

The Norland Scarecrow Festival has been held since 2000 and raises money for the village and local charities. Home and business owners create scarecrows to match a different theme each year, creating a trail of around 80 scarecrows. As well as ingenious, witty and beautifully made scarecrows, there’s music, food, ice creams and lots more for you to enjoy. The theme for 2022 is ‘Children’s favourites’. For parking there is a free car park on the playing fields in the centre of Norland. Viewing the scarecrow is best done on foot or by bike.

Rushbearing Festival 2022 – September 3 to 4 at locations in Sowerby Bridge

Norland Scarecrow Festival.

The Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival is the only one of its kind in Yorkshire. Over the course of the weekend, the festival sees the progress of the Rushbearing procession around seven towns and villages, visiting many churches and local hostelries along the way. the focal point of the procession is the sixteen feet high, two-wheeled handsomely decorated and thatched rushcart.

Calderdale Pride – September 3 at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Calderdale Pride will take place at The Piece Hall on Saturday 3 September from 12pm until 8pm. There will be a whole host of entertainment including 2000s band Liberty X and Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo amongst many others.

One Night in Dublin – September 2 at Victoria Theatre Halifax.

Norland Scarecrow Festival. Matilda Winterton, six, with mum Jo Winterton back in 2019.

Armed with more singalong Irish songs than you can shake a pint of Guinness at, the world famous Irish tribute band ‘The Wild Murphys’ are bringing their hugely popular touring production ‘One night in Dublin’ to the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Friday, September 2.

Halifax Heritage Festival 2022 – September 3 to 18 at locations across Halifax

The Halifax Heritage Festival 2022 brings opportunities to explore Halifax’s historic sites and discover some of the people, stories and achievements that make it such a unique and important place. As part of this year’s festival visitors can enjoy; Heritage Tours of Victoria Theatre and Dean Clough; Concerts and Tours at Halifax Minster, Open Days at Lister Lane Cemetery and more.

Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival 2021.

Calderdale Pride will be taking place at The Piece Hall