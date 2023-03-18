Five pubs in Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden will take part in a 12-day real-ale festival

The Richard Oastler in Brighouse, The White Hart in Todmorden and The Commercial Inn in Sowerby Bridge, together with The Barum Top Inn in Rawson Street and The Percy Shaw in Broad Street, both in Halifax will host the festival from Wednesday, March 22 to Sunday, April 2.

The overseas brewers are from Switzerland, USA and Belgium.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.

Five pubs in Calderdale will take part in a 12-day real-ale festival

The festival line-up includes Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady, Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).

The Barum Top manager, Stephanie Taylor, said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas."

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pubs as part of the festival magazine. A digital version of the magazine will also be available on the app and Wetherspoon website.

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

