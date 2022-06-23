Flavourfest is a grassroots festival organised by and delivered within the Park and Warley wards of Calderdale.

Using food as a unifying theme for people to gather around the festival demonstrates how this distinctive area contributes to Vision 2024 as an enterprising and talented, kind and resilient place to live, work, visit and experience a larger life.

On Saturday and Sunday (June 25 and 26) there will be the FlavourFest Community Market which will feature street food, local produce, home baking, art and handmade crafts, jewellery, clothes, entertainment and more.

The Flavourfest market will showcase Calderdale businesses and people

This centrepiece event, held outside Calderdale College on Francis Street, Halifax, will showcase the diversity of businesses in the Calderdale area and especially within the Park and Warley wards.

The market will run Saturday 25 June, 12pm-7pm, and Sunday 26 June, 12pm-4pm.

Speaking of Flavourfest, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “The Flavourfest festival is an opportunity for people to come together and enjoy the many diverse offerings of the Park and Warley area of Calderdale. The west Halifax area is rich in heritage, community spirt, enterprise and kindness and we want to showcase everything the area has to offer within this packed programme of events.