Folk rock band Lindisfarne puts Magic in The Air at the Victoria Theatre Halifax

It was Lindisfarne's album ‘Fog on The Tyne' that gave them their breakthrough in the UK.

Topping the album charts early in 1972 for four weeks, the release remained on-chart for 56 weeks in total while "Meet Me on the Corner", one of two songs written by bassist Rod Clements, reached No. 5 as a single.

Fifty years on and the classic five-piece line up of long-time members fronted by Clements (vocals, mandolin, fiddle, slide guitar) and co-founder Alan Hull's son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm (vocals, piano, guitars) has been wowing audiences with a unique acoustic rock experience guaranteed to get crowds on their feet.

Folk rock legends Lindisfarne

"We're so pleased that we've been selling out venues in a tough year, economically-speaking," says Rod Clements. "Despite it all, audiences appreciate an evening out enjoying live music and we are very grateful for the demand to see us."

Rod cites an extensive back catalogue as a factor in fans returning to gigs.

"We have a lot of songs," he laughs. "We make a point of rejuvenating our set list regularly which means dusting down old songs and bringing them back to life and that's a pleasure for us too.

"Of course, the hits will always be a major feature of a Lindisfarne concert, so Meet Me on The Corner, Run To Home, Fog on The Tyne and other evergreens will never go."

Lindisfarne plays The Victoria Theatre on Friday 14 April 2023.

For tickets visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/lindisfarne

