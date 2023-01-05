Pitcha Haines and her husband Colin have opened Madam Indy on Manor Drive in Savile Park, offering fresh and authentic Thai cuisine.

Pitcha grew up in Thailand and has created a menu which shares the recipes used by her family, many of whom are also chefs.

The new takeaway opened just after Christmas and is already proving a hit with people who have tried it.

Pitcha and Colin Haines

"We make everything that we can ourselves here,” said Colin.

"Pitcha is making hundreds of spring rolls a week!

"It means the food is fresh and people like it more.”

The couple and their two children used to live in Wales, where they also ran a Thai takeaway which was very popular.

Madam Indy on Manor Drive in Halifax

They moved to Halifax to be near one of Pitcha’s relatives, and say everyone in the town has been welcoming.

They found the premises on Manor Drive, which has been a take away in the past but has been empty for several years, and decided it was the right venue for their venture.

"We’ve met quite a few people and they’ve been very supportive,” said Pitcha.

"The owners of the Thai restaurants have been very kind and helpful.

"One has even let us leave our menus in their restaurant for customers. to pick up.”

Pitcha said she is planning to start offering monthly special dishes soon.

For more details visit http://madamindy.co.uk/ or search for Madam Indy on Facebook.