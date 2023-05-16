For one night only: Popular theatre shows are set to screen at Halifax Vue

Live streaming on Wednesday, May 24 is Tchaikovsky’s ravishing The Sleeping Beauty, which holds a very special place in the heart of the Royal Ballet, as it was the first performance given by the company when they reopened at Covent Garden in 1946 after World War II.

In 2006, this original staging was revived and has been delighting audiences ever since.

Passions run high as Manrico and the Count di Luna compete for the affections of Leonora in Verdi’s Il Trovatore, steaming live on Tuesday, June 13.

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the live streaming of Fleabag at Vue earlier this year was a huge success

Little do the pair know that Manrico’s mother Azucena has been keeping a terrible secret for decades and soon a curse from the past will rise up from the ashes with devastating implications for them all.

Starring Ludovic Tézier and Jamie Barton, Adele Thomas’s energetic staging sets Verdi’s tale in a Hieronymus Bosch-inspired universe of medieval superstition.

Fans of Fleabag have another chance to see the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC's hit TV series at Halifax Vue on Thursday, June 15.

Another classic from the National Theatre, the Olivier Award-winning production of Oklahoma!. Directed by Trevor Nunn and starring then-newcomer Hugh Jackman as Curly, this riveting stage production was filmed during its record-breaking 1998 run in London and features some of musical theatre’s most delightfully hummable songs, such as ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’.

Oklahoma! will be screened on July 16.

Rachel Bland, senior screen content manager at Vue Entertainment, said: “Here at Vue we’re about so much more than just film. We pride ourselves on showcasing the best big screen entertainment in all its forms.

“We’re thrilled to be offering theatre lovers the chance to see performances from the finest production companies in the world – right from the comfort of their local Vue.”

For more information on these upcoming showings at Halifax Vue visit www.myvue.com

