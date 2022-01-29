Fringe festival favourite CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation is coming to Halifax
Fringe festival favourite and multiple sell-out show CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation is coming to Halifax for the first time, at the Square Chapel Arts Centre.
The show is a murder mystery with a twist. When CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation take to the stage, no one knows who the killer is – not even the cast.
The audience provides the victim's name, their profession and how they were killed. From there, the cast create the world’s daftest who-dunnit before the audience’s eyes, with zero pre-planning and absolutely no script. Each show can only happen once.
With the help of a detective, the audience gets to grill the suspects in a police line-up before identifying the murderer and being rewarded with a climactic confession.
“It’s a combination comedy show and high-wire act,” says Lee Apsey, of The Chandeliers theatre company. "If the audience wants the killer to be the cheerful old gardener who has shown no motive whatsoever, it’s up to the cast to pull out that miracle twist and make it all make sense! To be honest, those wildcards are my favourite."
Square Chapel Arts Centre stages CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation on Friday, February 25 at 7:30pm.