From classic cars to a street festival - ten of the best things to do in Calderdale this weekend

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are ten of the best things to do across the borough.

Hebden Bridge Vintage Car Weekend: Calder Holmes Park, August 3 and 4 - www.hebdenbridge-vintageweekend.org.uk

Sunday Street Festival at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Hebden Bridge will play host to a huge display of vintage and classic cars this weekend for the annual Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend. Organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, this iconic fundraising event attracts crowds to the town to see around 800 veteran, vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, military and commercial vehicles on August 3 and 4. The event will be held at Calder Holmes Park and will have an open plan layout to allow members of the public to get up close to the exhibits and chat to their owners. There are different display classes over the two days offering visitors a completely different show each day. Prizes will be awarded to all the winning entrants. Rotarian Graham Cobham said: “This will be the 37th year for the event which is now well established as a premier attraction for the display of some 800 veteran, vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, military and commercial vehicles. Last year’s event was our best ever, breaking all records in entrants, spectators and funds raised. With your help we can make this year’s event even bigger.”

Sunday Street Festival: The Piece Hall, Halifax, August 4, 11am-5pm - www.thepiecehall.co.uk

Get set for a jam-packed day of free entertainment for the whole family, with street theatre, slapstick, circus, music and dance by street performers across the UK and Europe. Visitors can look out for the over-enthusiastic Girl Guides, Val Keen and Babs Eager and rival Pigeon Fanciers Eric and Harold. Marvel at the ball-slinging, self-exploding contraption Thingamabob and enjoy a circus sitcom set in a pub. There will even be the chance to try some amazing circus skills. The event is part of The Piece Hall’s second anniversary celebrations.

Taster Tour of Todmorden Town Hall: Todmorden Town Hall, August 4, from 2pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

Calderdale Heritage Walks

The free tour starts at 2pm and visitors are asked to meet on the bridge opposite the pediment at the top of Halifax Road. Todmorden Town Hall straddles the Walsden Water and was situated in both Lancashire and Yorkshire until the county boundary was moved on January 1st 1888. Designed by John Gibson of Westminster, this Grade I listed building holds a strong place in the hearts of local people. Visitors will get to see some of the history surrounding this iconic building. Inside there is an old Magistrate’s Court which now serves as the Todmorden Town Council Chamber. The ballroom upstairs spans the length of the building and holds many memories for those who have attended the variety of events held in the Town Hall for over 140 years.

Cromwell Bottom Open Day: Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve, August 3, 10am-4pm - www.cromwellbottom.blogspot.com

This fun day out for all the family will give visitors the chance to take part in a number of outdoor activities. Events will include a Birds of Prey display, pond dipping, small mammals and reptiles to handle, meet the Calderdale badgers, guided walks, craft and photography stalls and an art display. There will also be a cabin with refreshments, home made cakes and hot and cold drinks. Dogs should be on a lead during the day.

Pirate Day: Shibden Hall, August 8, 11am, 1pm & 2pm - www.museums.calderdale.gov.uk

There will the chance to become a pirate for the day at Shibden Hall, Halifax. Visitors to the historic landmark will be able to take part in a number of activities including pirate crafts and a woodland walk through Cunnery Wood. The event costs £4 per child, which includes a free eye patch fit for a pirate.

ROKT Kids’ Climbing & Family Tasters: ROKT Climbing Gym, Brighouse, until August 30 - www.rokt.co.uk

ROKT is offering the chance for children to give climbing a go throughout the summer holidays. Children’s climbing sessions include a two hour fully instructed session and are suitable for ages 5 and over. Kids have the chance to try rope climbing, bouldering, caving and games. Sessions are available from 10.30am until 12.30pm and 2pm-4pm from Monday to Friday.

Plant a Succulent Safari: Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, Todmorden, August 8, 10am-12pm - www.gordonrigg.com

Budding gardeners will have the chance to create a succulent safari at Gordon Rigg Garden Centre. Children will have the chance to paint their own wooden planter in their own design and then plant a variety of succulents, and create a safari with gravel, stones and other accessories. Each box comes with three safari animals. This craft also comes with a free juice cup drink and biscuit. The activity costs £12.99 per child and tickets can be booked at www.gordonrigg.com/Events-Tickets. There are limited spaces available.

Les Miserables: The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, until August 10 - www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Slightly further afield, there is still the chance to see the acclaimed Broadway production of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical, Les Miserables. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 51 countries and in 22 languages, Les Miserables will be showing at the theatre in Bradford until August 10.

Daisy’s Cafe: Todmorden Health Centre, August 3, 11am-1.30pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

The next meeting of Daisy’s Cafe will take place on August 3 at Todmorden Health Centre. The monthly meeting, organised by Dementia Friendly Todmorden, is a dementia friendly café which offers support, advice and information for people affected by dementia and their families and carers. As well as refreshments there will be activities such as arts, crafts, traditional games, word-searches and more.

Calderdale Heritage Walks: Blankets, Chicks and Dock Pudding: Mytholmroyd Community Centre, August 4, 2.15pm-4.15pm - www.calderdaleheritagewalks.org.uk

The next Calderdale Hertitage Walk will look at the history of Mytholmroyd. Meet David Cant in the Community Centre car park, Caldene Avenue, to begin the walk at 2.15pm. The walk is £3.