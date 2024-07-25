From fungi & foraging to family days: Live Wild launch events at NT Hardcastle Crags

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An exciting new programme of nature-connection events for people of all ages is coming to the spectacular wooded valley of Hardcastle Crags in Calderdale, thanks to a new supportive relationship between National Trust (NT) Hardcastle Crags and local nature connection organisation, Live Wild CIC (Live Wild).

Live Wild plan to deliver events including foraging courses, fungi courses, children’s nature club, and family days at the Crags starting from July 2024. Hardcastle Crags is excited to introduce these new Live Wild events that promote health and wellbeing through the power of the great outdoors. These enriching experiences are designed to engage visitors of all ages, providing opportunities to gain experience, explore, and connect with nature. Whether visitors are seeking tranquillity or adventure, these activities promise a rewarding escape that nurtures both body and soul, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the beauty and serenity of our natural landscapes.

Hardcastle Crags, just outside the West Yorkshire town of Hebden Bridge, includes 400 acres of woodland, with Gibson Mill, home to the Weaving Shed café, at its heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live Wild CIC is a local not-for-profit organisation run by a team of passionate outdoor leaders, with the mission to connect people of all ages to nature. The organisation has been running courses and events in woodlands around Hebden Bridge for the past eight years and has reached hundreds of people in that time, but this is the first time they will bring their offerings to local beauty spot, Hardcastle Crags.

Live Wild's Courses and Events

Leonie Morris, Founder, Director and Facilitator at Live Wild CIC, said: “Live Wild passionately support the work National Trust are doing at Hardcastle Crags and we could not be more delighted to have the opportunity to welcome groups to this spectacular location. At Live Wild we believe that access to nature is crucial for healthy minds, bodies and communities, and we will undoubtedly reach more people and increase access to nature thanks to this support.”

“Our offerings at the Crags will provide something for everyone, from foraging and fungi courses to children and family events. We have a team of skilled outdoor leaders that are passionate about connecting people to nature, and about the health and wellbeing benefits that time outdoors can bring. Respect and care for the land is also at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to introducing groups to the special habitats at Hardcastle Crags where we will continue to foster relationships with the natural world that can last a lifetime.”

Chris Bryerley, National Trust’s Site Manager at Hardcastle Crags said: “we are delighted to offer a range of events that celebrate the health and wellbeing benefits of spending time in the great outdoors. These enriching experiences are designed to engage visitors of all ages, providing opportunities to learn, explore, and connect with nature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live Wild CIC will begin by running several of their Foraging Courses at Hardcastle Crags over the coming months, as well as their flagship nature-connection programme for children, Monthly Nature Club as follows:

Courses for Adults:

Summer Foraging Course - Friday July 26.

Autumn Foraging Course – Friday August 30.

Autumn Foraging Course - Friday October 4.

Programmes for Children:

Monthly Nature Club for 5-15s, Autumn Block: Sunday September 8, Sunday October 13 and Sunday November 10.