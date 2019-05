Calderdale will be making the most of the sunshine with a calendar packed full of events with something to keep the whole family entertained. From local galas and parades to festivals and fairs, here are ten summer events which will be taking place in the borough over the next few months.

1. Brighouse 1940s Weekend The popular Brighouse 1940s weekend will return to the town centre on June 1 and 2. Tens of thousands will gather to step back in time as shops and locals sing, dance and get into the wartime spirit.

2. Halifax Charity Gala Halifax Charity Gala returns once again on Saturday, June 8 and promises to fun for all the family. There will be stalls, games and entertainment at Manor Heath Park following the annual parade.

3. Todmorden Carnival On Saturday, May 25 Todmorden Carnival will take place at Centre Vale Park with something for everyone. The parade through the town will begin at 12.30pm with this years theme being Horrible Histories.

4. Hebden Bridge Arts Festival Hebden Bridge Arts Festival includes a lively and diverse line up of events includes street entertainment, visual arts, music and theatre in surprising locations. The festival takes place from June 21 to 30.

