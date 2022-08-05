It’s been over three years since the streets of Hebden Bridge thronged with music, people, giant puppets, stilt-walkers and joyful celebration, but on Sunday, September 18 the parade will be back in spectacular style.

The company’s artists and makers are now officially in the build up to parade time, and the coming weeks will see workshops and courses in costume-making making, stilting, dance and samba drumming. Full details of these will be released shortly – keep an eye on the Parade’s Facebook page for announcements and book a place through Eventbrite.

Handmade Productions is urging the community to get fully behind what will surely be a special edition of its favourite family event. Having secured vital grants from Arts Council England and Hebden Royd Town Council, it’s now in the final stages of fundraising to fuel the celebration.

Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade 2019

The company said:“We’re delighted to be back with this joyous parade after the tough times of the pandemic. We’ve been busy in the community in many other ways but this is the event that defines us. Please help us make it the best experience we can for Hebden Bridge with your donations, participation and attendance. We’re going to be as creative as we can and we can add extra elements, people, music and sparkle if we raise more funds. Most of all, we look forward to welcoming and thrilling you on September 18.”