The event kicks off on Saturday July 23-July 31 and is a bargain for families to enjoy and a great way to start the summer holidays.

Last year’s event at the park in Burnley Road was organized by business owner Kris Longshaw.

He said: “We are proud to return with the Kidz World Fun Week and because it was a huge success last year we already have lots of excited children ready to return with people keen to have a good day out in Todmorden.

Kidz World Fun Week at Centre Vale Park, Todmorden

“We will be kicking off the summer holidays for you with fun and there will be so much to do making sure the little ones are entertained. We are able to keep the price down which is even better offering value for families who really want to enjoy themselves.

“JK Events was praised last year so we are looking forward to bringing it back again for the summer offering laughter, fun, magic and entertainment and for the kids, mums, dads, grandparents and more, it’s a great day out for the whole family.”

There will be kids inflatables, mega inflatables, children’s rides, face paints, food and drink and more. Entry is free and the attraction is perfect for those with children aged between two and 10, opening at 11am until 5.30pm each day.