From Madagascar to the Songs of Elton John - Halifax Playhouse 2023 season launched

For fans of musicals there are many treats in store. ‘Madagascar, a Musical Adventure’, presented by Halifax Light Opera Society Juniors, will bring the DreamWorks animated motion picture to life from Wednesday, February 15 to Saturday, February 18. Madagascar JR is sure to have audiences groovin’ in their seats with no choice but to ‘Move it, move it’.

All Souls’ Amateur Operatic Society will present the timeless classic, ‘Carousel’, at the Playhouse from Tuesday, March 28 to Saturday, April 1. And in June Halifax Light Opera and Woodhouse Musical Theatre Company will join together for the first time in ‘Curtain Up’ on favourite songs from the West End and Broadway.

For something completely different adults only can enjoy ‘Cinderella and her Naughty Buttons’ with an evening of corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo on Friday, February 24.

Celine Dion at Halifax Playhouse

Most Popular

On Wednesday, April 5 Forbidden Nights presents ‘Forbidden Sexy Circus’ with world-renowned circus performers and live male vocalists.

‘The Unravelling Fantasia of Miss H.’ is a poetic portrayal of a Victorian woman imprisoned for a breach of the peace and committed to Wakefield Pauper Lunatic Asylum. This new contemporary music and performance piece by soprano Red Gray and Sarah Nicolls, is on Thursday, February 23.

For a unique performance showcasing the best in bubble magic, infused with conjuring and circus sideshow acts Paris Bubbles will entertain young and old alike in a fun packed show on Saturday, March 25, for matinee and evening performances.

And on Monday, April 17 Grant Harris will use his natural gift for mediumship to bring forth evidential proof that our loved ones live on in spirit. Grant is recognised as one of the UK’s top and most gifted psychic mediums.

Two Pianos at Halifax Playhouse

For those who love music, tributes to many of the greats will visit the Playhouse this season, starting with ‘An Evening with Celine Dion; the Vegas Yeats’. This dynamic, high energy one-woman production is widely recognised as the foremost tribute to Celine Dion, and will be at the Playhouse on Sunday, February 26.

‘Your Song; the Songs of Elton John’ will be performed by singer-songwriter John Reilly and pianist and composer Lewis Nitikman on Friday, March 24.

‘Simply Tina’ a tribute to Tina Turner performed by multi-award-winning Julia Martin, has been delivered to audiences around the world to standing ovations. Now it comes to Halifax on Sunday, June 18.

‘Bon Joe V’ will rock the Playhouse with hits spanning the years of Bon Jovi on Saturday, September 16 for all those itching to grab their cowboy hats for a night of stadium anthems and classic rock ballads.

‘Pinked Floyd’ return to the Playhouse on Saturday, September 23 with a spectacular evening packed with cherished favourites from the timeless albums Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, The Division Bell, Wish You Were Here, Animals, a Momentary Lapse of Reason as well as delving deeper into the Floyd back catalogue.

And as a finale for this season there will be a rock ‘n’ roll experience not to be missed delivered by ‘Two Pianos’ on Saturday, September 30.