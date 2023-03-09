From Queenz to Strictly stars - The Victoria Theatre announces eight new shows

The ultimate showman Giovanni Pernice returns to the Halifax on Thursday 15 February 24 with his brand-new show Let Me Entertain You. The Strictly Come Dancing champion and BAFTA winner is the epitome of live entertainment. Giovanni will be joined by a world class cast of professional dancers and West End performers to bring you an unforgettable experience.

Cricket connoisseurs will not want to miss My Dear Old Things: An Evening With Henry Blofeld on Thursday 14 September 23, where Blowers recalls his days as a young England hopeful, how an Eton bus knocked him off his stride - and his bike, and recoiling from a career in the City to work as a cricket journalist before finding his way into the TMS box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Olivier award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is heading to the Victoria Theatre direct from the West End on Thursday 16 November 23. With 12 years as an Edinburgh Fringe must-see phenomenon, a BBC Radio 4 series, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, The Showstoppers have delighted audiences across the globe with their ingenious blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity.

Queenz

Most Popular

Another Edinburgh Fringe Festival favourite with countless 5 star reviews, and direct from their smash-hit run in London’s West End, Queenz, The Show with Balls appears on Sunday 19 November 23. Queenz has been blowing the minds of audiences up and down the country with their trailblazing, live vocal, drag extravaganza! With the moves of Britney and voices like Whitney, these dragtastic divas are the real deal and will have you feeling fierce and fabulous before you know it!

Celebrating 75 amazing years in show business, Sooty, Sweep and Soo are planning a very special birthday party with The Sooty Show - 75th Birthday Spectacular on Sunday 4 February 24. Parents and children alike will love this show, as sooty gets messy baking the birthday cake, Soo’s trying to find the perfect party dress, and Sweep’s practising his dance moves. Oh, and watch out for Sooty’s new water pistol - It’s turbocharged to reach right to the back of the theatre!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go Your Own Way: The Fleetwood Mac Legacy returns on Thursday 19 October 23. This spellbinding show features the music from the legendary multiple Grammy Award Winning Fleetwood Mac. Their rock n roll legacy is beautifully performed by a highly talented and acclaimed ensemble of musicians who go on a powerful journey through their incredible song book.

Travel back to the heady days of the Rat Pack Era with songs made famous by Frank, Sammy and Dean as well as swinging it up to date with numbers you will know from Michael Bublé, Robbie Williams and Harry Connick Junior with Sounds of the Rat Pack Era on Thursday 26 October 23.

The Sooty Show

Folk rock trio Roger Davies & His Band will return to the Victoria Theatre for a special concert Saturday 27 January 24, following their recent sold out show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giovanni Pernice