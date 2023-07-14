From Star Wars to Batman: Iconic Hollywood movie soundtracks to echo around Halifax's Piece Hall thanks to symphony orchestra
Well-known music from a host of Hollywood movies will be brought to life at Halifax Piece Hall as it hosts A Night at The Movies.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 17:11 BST
The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra will take an audience on a journey through classic film soundtracks from the golden age of cinema through to today’s modern greats.
Some of the most iconic pieces of music ever written will be performed live by the full symphony orchestra joined by soloists with international reputations.
Tickets are priced from £15 to £95 and are available from https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/event/night-at-the-movies/