From Super Mario to Barbie: 15 fabulous pictures from this year's Northowram Scarecrow Festival

Northowram Scarecrow Festival saw visitors spot a whole host of amazing scarecrows.

Scarecrows were placed across the village and there were also plenty of things to do at locations such as Northowram Tennis Club.

The money it raises is used to enhance the village and benefit the community.

The overall ‘Judges Champion’ scarecrow was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

