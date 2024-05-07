From Super Mario to Barbie: 15 fabulous pictures from this year's Northowram Scarecrow Festival

A Calderdale village was filled with some special guests over the bank holiday weekend.
Northowram Scarecrow Festival saw visitors spot a whole host of amazing scarecrows.

Scarecrows were placed across the village and there were also plenty of things to do at locations such as Northowram Tennis Club.

The money it raises is used to enhance the village and benefit the community.

The overall ‘Judges Champion’ scarecrow was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

With their scarecrows, from the left, Jonathan and Annarita Upite, Sofia Upite, two, Maria Upite, 10, and Lorenzo Upite, five

Gerard and Louisa Needham

Northowram Scarecrow Festival 2024.

Landlady at the Shoulder of Mutton Shiela Hewitt

