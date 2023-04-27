From The Dark Knight to Shawshank Redemption: Celebrate 100 years of Warner Bros classics at Halifax Vue

Throughout the year, Vue venues across the UK will be screening some of Warner Bros’ most iconic films with some critically acclaimed greats and unforgettable big screen moments returning to the screen.

Not to be missed is one of the most loved superhero trilogies, swooping back into venues this month, as The Dark Knight trilogy, by director Christopher Nolan, is set to return to the big screen.

Starting with the origin story of Batman Begins, screening on Friday, April 28, revisit the iconic story which brought us Batman as he overcomes the death of his parents to become the hero that Gotham needs - as well as facing an ancient foe from the city’s past.

On Friday, May 12, The Dark Knight will see Batman face his most dangerous foe yet, The Joker, in an incredible performance which saw actor Heath Ledger receive a posthumous Academy Award for portraying the nightmarish nemesis of Batman in what many consider to be one of the greatest superhero films of our time.

The trilogy concludes on Friday, June 2 with The Dark Knight Rises, which sees Gotham City under siege from the brute force of villain Bane seeing Batman pull out all of the stops to protect his city, his identity and his friends.

Other classics which are set to return to the big screen at Vue to mark the Warner Bros anniversary includes the highest ranked film on the IMDB Top 500, prison-drama The Shawshank Redemption on June 19, cinema classic Casablanca on June 23 and Stanley Kubrick’s horror masterclass The Shining on June 30.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “We’re always excited to showcase the incredible new releases heading to Vue, but we are also happy to celebrate some of Hollywood’s greatest classics on the big screen.

“Whether it’s a heartfelt drama or an explosive edge of your seat epic, we’re thrilled to help mark Warner Bros 100-year anniversary by inviting film fans to enjoy some of their most cinematic moments and greatest big screen blockbusters.”

