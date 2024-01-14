Fun comedies and musical moments return to the big screen in Halifax to spread joy from Blue Monday

Some iconic comedies and cheerful musical choruses are set to return to the big screen at Vue this month to help film fans feel a little less blue this January.

With darker nights, colder days and Blue Monday (January 15) just around the corner, Vue is aiming to spread some joy and laughter by screenings some of the nation’s most-loved comedies and feel-good musicals to help alleviate the January blues.

Each week, for four weeks, hilarious hi-jinks will be heading to the big screen at Vue, starting with Robin Williams’s iconic Mrs Doubtfire.

Groundhog Day

Also making a cheerful comeback will be Anne Hathaway’s fantastic fashion flick The Devil Wears Prada, the deja vu-ings of Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day and Heath Ledger’s much-loved 10 Things I Hate About You.

Fans of something a bit more tuneful can also enjoy the comedy musicals Sister Act and Mamma Mia.

Toby Bradon, General Manager of Vue UK & Ireland, said: “With January 15 marking Blue Monday this year, we wanted to brighten up the lives of film fans across the country by inviting them to revisit some of our favourite feel good big screen moments.