Fun fair and magic at this year's Elland Carnival

Elland Carnival is set to return this weekend with plenty of entertainment for all the family.

The event, which is now in its 93rd year, will showcase the true spirit of the town coming together.

There will be over 40 stalls, a fun fair, 10 classic cars and over 30 motorbikes, a Fire Engine and more in the town centre.

There will also be displays from Queensbury Scout Band, Karen Binns Stage School, Elland Jive Group, Huddersfield Alsatian Training Club, Mark the Magician and The Anchormen Dance Teams.

There will also be the annual procession from Elland C of E School which will travel along Westgate, Jepson Lane and Victoria Road.

Organisers are encouraging visitors to join in the fun by putting on their best fancy dress and joining the procession.

There will be trophies for best junior and adult fancy dress, as well as a trophy for best dressed float.

The day will start at 10am with the opening of the fair and the stalls. The procession will set off at 11.30am and displays will start at 12.30pm.

For more information visit the Elland Carnival Facebook Page.