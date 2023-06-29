News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Fun fair in Halifax: Holiday at Home comes to Savile Park with fun fair rides this weekend

Halifax’s largest fun fair of the year returns this weekend and it brings family fun fair rides to the town opening on Savile Park from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Holiday at Home will feature a collection of rides as well as added entertainment which this year will see dinosaurs roaming around and interacting with guests on Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 2.30pm to 6pm.

One of the UKs tallest rides the Sky Flyer will be a spectacular addition, and this will be joined by the Devil Rock which swings guests in suspended seats 20m skywards at an angle of 135 degrees. Teenagers always enjoy a ride on the Tagada while families will love the Dodgems, Sizzler Twist, SuperBob, Disco Fever, Waltzer’s and Crazy Hopper, while there are lots of kids rides too including a brand-new balloon ride imported from Europe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event is organised by fun fair operator Stewart Robinson who is promising a spectacular family fun fair with rides and attractions for everyone.

Holiday at Home comes to Savile Park with fun fair rides this weekendHoliday at Home comes to Savile Park with fun fair rides this weekend
Holiday at Home comes to Savile Park with fun fair rides this weekend
Most Popular

    Organiser Stewart Robinson commented, “The rides and attractions we are bringing to this event offer something for all the family.

    "We will be operating a security-controlled alcohol-free site and entry is still just £1 although everyone will receive free vouchers for the admission to sample the rides on the Saturday and Sunday, and on Friday it’s our special cut price ride night.

    "We would like to encourage people to come down to the fair and see what we have to offer in the range of rides and attractions, and also enjoy our spectacular dinos on Saturday and Sunday.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Halifax by the Sea will open from 5pm to 9.30pm on Friday, Saturday from 1pm to 9.30pm, and Sunday from 1pm to 7pm.

    Read More
    Read more: These 41 photos will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2013
    Related topics:HalifaxStewart RobinsonHome