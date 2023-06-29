Fun fair in Halifax: Holiday at Home comes to Savile Park with fun fair rides this weekend

Holiday at Home will feature a collection of rides as well as added entertainment which this year will see dinosaurs roaming around and interacting with guests on Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 2.30pm to 6pm.

One of the UKs tallest rides the Sky Flyer will be a spectacular addition, and this will be joined by the Devil Rock which swings guests in suspended seats 20m skywards at an angle of 135 degrees. Teenagers always enjoy a ride on the Tagada while families will love the Dodgems, Sizzler Twist, SuperBob, Disco Fever, Waltzer’s and Crazy Hopper, while there are lots of kids rides too including a brand-new balloon ride imported from Europe.

The event is organised by fun fair operator Stewart Robinson who is promising a spectacular family fun fair with rides and attractions for everyone.

Holiday at Home comes to Savile Park with fun fair rides this weekend

Organiser Stewart Robinson commented, “The rides and attractions we are bringing to this event offer something for all the family.

"We will be operating a security-controlled alcohol-free site and entry is still just £1 although everyone will receive free vouchers for the admission to sample the rides on the Saturday and Sunday, and on Friday it’s our special cut price ride night.

"We would like to encourage people to come down to the fair and see what we have to offer in the range of rides and attractions, and also enjoy our spectacular dinos on Saturday and Sunday.”

