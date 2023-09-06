Fun fair is set to come to Halifax this weekend - rides will range from the waltzer to the tagada
Stewart Robinson is bringing his fun fair to the town opening near to the North Bridge alongside the leisure centre just off Northgate.
Taking place from Friday, September 8 until Sunday, September 10, organiser Stewart is bringing back all the rides and attractions associated with his fairs including the Dodgems and Waltzer, for the families the Sizzler and for the thrill seekers the Tagada.
There will also be a giant fun house.
Speaking about the rides, Stewart said: “We always like bringing exciting rides and attractions to our fairs in Halifax and this September fair will have something for everyone.”
The event will open on Friday from 6pm to 9.30pm, Saturday from 1pm to 9.30pm and Sunday from 1pm to 7pm.