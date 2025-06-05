Fun for over 30s: Day disco comes to UK's oldest nightclub The Acapulco in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

The chance to enjoy a dance and still be in bed by 9pm is coming to Halifax.

The Acapulco is hosting a day disco for people aged over 30.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 28, starting at 3pm and finishing at 8pm.

The club said: “You have asked for it and as always we deliver!

The Acapulco in Halifax

"It's our over 30s day disco, with a throwback to all the Acca classics through the decades, which had you partying and singing your heart out all the way back in the 80s, 90ss and 00’s.

"First hour is our legendary 75p drinks to help you let your hair down and get in the mood for the biggest day party ever in Halifax.”

Tickets for the day disco can be bought online from the club’s website.

The Acapulco opened in 1961 and is widely considered to be the oldest nightclub in the UK.

