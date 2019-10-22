Gentleman Jack costume display extended due to popular demand

Gentleman Jack fans can now enjoy costumes from the iconic TV series for longer as Bankfield Museum in Halifax extends its unique exhibition due to unprecedented visitor numbers.

Around 16,500 people visited the costume display in summer 2019. It opened on July 12 and was originally scheduled to run until Saturday 26 October, but due to popular demand, Calderdale Council is now extending the exhibition by eight weeks to December 23.

Gentleman Jack costume exhibition at Bankfield Museum

The council knew it was going to be a success following the huge impact of the BBC and HBO drama about Anne Lister of Shibden Hall, Halifax.

However, the costumes’ popularity has exceeded all expectations, almost trebling Bankfield Museum’s visitor numbers.

In July, August and September 2019 there were 16,500 visitors, compared to 6000 in the same period last year.

Coun Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We’re thrilled to extend the Gentleman Jack costume exhibition, which can only be seen in Calderdale and is free to visit. We want to make sure as many people as possible have the chance to see it before it closes.

“We have been overwhelmed by the phenomenal response to not only the costumes at Bankfield Museum, but also Shibden Hall where Anne Lister lived, and to Calderdale as a destination.

"Visitors are travelling from across the globe to see items and places which help them to feel closer to Anne’s legacy.”

The council teamed up with Tom Pye, designer of the costumes for Gentleman Jack, to display a range of outfits and accessories.

They are on loan from Lookout Point, the production company that made the series and will also be shooting series two next year.

Written and directed by the Bafta-award winning writer Sally Wainwright, Gentleman Jack portrays the life of Anne Lister – scholar, businesswoman, landowner, traveller and first modern lesbian.

The famous top hat worn by Suranne Jones, who played Anne in the series, is on display along with the stunning pink dress worn on screen by Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker, plus outfits worn by a range of other characters.

