Gentleman Jack costumes to take centre stage in Anne Lister’s hometown of Halifax

The exhibition will open at the Calderdale Council-run Bankfield Museum just two days after the end of the second series of Sally Wainwright’s hugely popular BBC / HBO drama about Anne Lister.

The Halifax-based museum, not far from Shibden Hall, Anne Lister’s historic home, will host a collection of over 30 iconic costumes created by renowned designer Tom Pye, Costume Designer on both seasons of Gentleman Jack, from Tuesday 31 May to Saturday 24 December 2022.

The exhibition will feature outfits worn by the cast in series two, including Suranne Jones (Anne Lister), Sophie Rundle (Ann Walker) and Gemma Whelan (Marian Lister). The famous top hat that Suranne Jones wore as Anne Lister during filming will take pride of place alongside other recognisable garments and accessories.

Gentleman Jack costumes to feature in exhibition. Picture: Lookout Point HBO. Photography Jay Brooks

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We are honoured to have this unique display on loan from Lookout Point, the Gentleman Jack production company. Bankfield Museum in Halifax – Anne Lister’s hometown – is the only place in the world where you can get up close to the amazing costumes of the characters who have had such a deep impact on people across the globe.

“Gentleman Jack, the costume exhibition and other events like the recent Anne Lister Birthday Festival are helping to keep Anne’s legacy alive, and are having a remarkable impact on our visitor economy as Calderdale recovers from the pandemic.”

Entry to Bankfield Museum, including the Gentleman Jack costume exhibition, is free and there is no need to book. The collection will be displayed in the magnificent surroundings of the museum’s Main Hall and Oak Gallery.