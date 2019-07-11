Gentleman Jack fans invited to Anne Lister Weekend in Halifax

The final episode may have aired last Sunday but Gentleman Jack fever is still alive and well in Halifax as a weekend of events is set to take place across the town over the next few days.

From tomorrow (Friday) until Sunday (July 14) there will be a number of talks, events and activities across Halifax centred around the life of 19th century landowner and diarist Anne Lister.

Organised by Visit Calderdale, the weekend will allow fans of the BBC One show, written by Sally Wainwright, to explore the places Anne Lister knew, learn about her life, and see where the show was filmed.

Here are the events taking place across the weekend:

Friday, July 12

Gentleman Jack Costume Display at Bankfield Museum: An exclusive chance to see some of the costumes designed by Tom Pye and worn by Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle for Sally Wainwright’s TV series Gentleman Jack. The costumes have been kindly loaned for display by Lookout Point Productions with assistance from designer Tom Pye. The display will run until from October 26.

Young Anne Lister: The Early Years 1791-1811: Join David Glover, President, Halifax Antiquarian Society, and Patricia Hughes, author, ‘The Early Life of Miss Anne Lister and the Curious Tale of Miss Eliza Raine’, for an illustrated talk exploring Anne Lister's earlier years. The talk takes place at 7pm at Halifax Minster and costs £5 - to book call 01422 355436.

Saturday, July 13

Anne Lister - Live Interpretation: Visit the The Piece Hall’s magnificent courtyard and meet ‘Anne Lister’, who will tell you stories about her life and her visits to The Piece Hall in the 1800s. From 10am to 3pm.

Anne Lister of Shibden Hall Archive display: See one of Anne’s incredible diaries, a travel journal, a portrait, letters and other items from the Shibden archive collection on display. Located at Halifax Central Library from 9.30am to 4pm.

Tour Anne Lister’s Minster: The ancient stones of Halifax Minster played an important role in Anne’s life: it was the scene of her baptism, worship and burial, and an unusual source of interior design inspiration. Accompany David Glover on a tour, where you’ll hear the fascinating stories of Anne’s relationship with this atmospheric 900-year-old building and how it also connects with the family of Ann Walker. The tour will begin at 3pm as is £5, pay on arrival.

Who was the real Anne Lister?: Enjoy an evening of exclusive insight and discovery with acclaimed experts Helena Whitbread and Jill Liddington, two key figures in bringing this remarkable woman to the world’s attention. Discussion and Q&A, followed by book signing starting at 7pm at Halifax Minster, £7.50 including drink.

Sunday, July 15

The Moss House - In Conversation with author Clara Barley: Launch of novel ‘The Moss House’ by Clara Barley and local publishers Bluemoose Books. The book tells the tumultuous story of local landowners Anne Lister and Ann Walker in the 1830s as they fall in and out of love with each other, and in and out of favour with those around them. A conversation with the writer, exploring where fact meets fiction, followed by Q&A and book signing. Taking place at Square Chapel Arts Centre from 1pm, £5. To book call 01422 349422.

Saturday and Sunday

Visit Anne’s home, Shibden Hall: Follow in Anne’s footsteps around the Grade II* Listed Hall, and explore the changes she made to the gardens and Estate.Hall open Saturday and Sunday 11am too 5pm, Hall admission £5/£4/family £14, entry to the estate is free.

All weekend

Savour an ‘Anne Lister Cocktail’: Specially created for the weekend, try this cocktail that combines the smoothness of Champion Jack American whiskey with dandelion & burdock at The Grayston Unity in Halifax town centre. With the addition of orange bitters and a final twist of fresh nutmeg, this ‘Gentleman Jack’ drink is as delightful and complex as the woman herself. Soft drinks also available.

For more information on the weekend visit www.visitcalderdale.com

