Gentleman Jack: Halifax students inspired by Anne Lister will perform in town's streets tomorrow

Calderdale College students will take to the streets tomorrow for a series of performances inspired by Anne Lister.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:25 BST

In the run-up to this week’s Anne Lister Birthday Festival, students have been researching the life of the Halifax heroine and creating songs and short plays.

Performing Arts, Music and Computing students visited Shibden Hall – Anne Lister’s ancient ancestral home - and the West Yorkshire Archives Service at Halifax Central Library, which is home to Anne Lister’s diaries.

Tomorrow (Friday) they will perform their work at three venues – Halifax Railway Station between 9am and 10.30am, Woolshops Shopping Centre between 11am and 12.30pm, and Halifax Minster between 1pm and 2.30pm.

Calderdale College students learning about Anne Lister
    The Computing students have also been working on a website to support the festival.

    Meantime, college students have updated the Welcome to Halifax mural at Halifax Railway Station, creating an mpressive 16-metre-long piece of artwork.

    Calderdale Council’s Senior Visitor Engagement Officer and Anne Lister Brand Co-ordinator, Rachel Lappin, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with the Calderdale College students.

    “They have come up with some fantastic pieces of work inspired by their visits and further research, and I’m delighted that they will have the opportunity to perform during the Anne Lister Birthday Festival at venues across Halifax.”

    Simon Dunn, Curriculum Area Leader for Creative and Digital at Calderdale College, said: “The terrific support of the local industries and employers ensures that the students get real world experiences and are given a platform to show their creativity to the community and visitors.”

